Sudeep's Impressed With Puneeth's Younger Look In Yuvaratna! 'Butter Cake With A Nice Topping'
Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Yuvaratna's first teaser was launched yesterday. It opened to a great response, garnering hundreds and thousands of views within a few hours. Besides the extremely appealing visuals and the actor's zeal for Rugby, the viewers were all about Puneeth's look in the film. The stylists have done a great job in making the actor look way younger to suit his character, as a college-going student. While fans heaped praises, Sudeep took to Twitter to admire Puneeth's youth look in the film. Read further to know what the Pailwaan actor said.
Sudeep's Reaction To Puneeth's Look
Sudeep reacted to Puneeth's look in Yuvaratna by tweeting, "@PuneethRajkumar looks 10 years younger.Visuals are amazingly captured,, n the last shot is a butter cake with a nice topping. Takes of the classy way n @SanthoshAnand15. Nicley brought in th commercial touch with the last shot." - (sic)
Meanwhile, here's what the fans had to say about Yuvaratna teaser...
@AmoghKiccha
"Super teaser after long time. @PuneethRajkumar sir act college sports boy.....wishing all the best #YuvaRatna team from @KicchaSudeep. Anna and his fans and wish u happy dasara to hole team thanks @SanthoshAnand15 giving gift to us...@hombalefilms" - (sic)
@AmirabadV
"#yuvaratna teaser looking fabulous..@puneethrajkumar. looks r superb visual also fantastic...@SanthoshAnand15..direction is fabulous this movie will be rules the Box Office of KFI... All the entire team of YuvaRatna" - (sic)
@vkypoo1921
"#YuvaRatna #powerofyouth Power packed Teaser, goosebumps BGM. @PuneethRajkumar..young as always. Ruler is all set to rule the Box office.. Festival begins for all #PowerStar fans.." - (sic)