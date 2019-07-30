Sudeep Injures His Back While Filming Fight Sequence For Kotigobba 3; Advised Bed Rest

Kannada actor Sudeep, who was held up with a series of films is on a forced break now. According to TOI reports, the actor sustained back injuries while filming a fight sequence for his upcoming film, Kotigobba 3. The doctor has advised him to remain in bed rest until he recovers. Besides shooting for Kotigobba 3 in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, Sudeep has also been travelling to and fro Mumbai for his Bollywood film Dabangg 3.

A source informed the publication, "While shooting for this sequence, Sudeep hurt his back. But he continued shooting and completed the entire schedule. This has aggravated the strain on his back."

"Sudeep has been advised bed rest and is in Hyderabad undergoing treatment, with doctors and physiotherapists helping him get back on his feet. He has quite a few films lined up, the schedules of which could be impacted if he doesn't get well soon," they further added.

Recently, it was reported that sets worth Rs 2 crore were erected specifically for one of Sudeep's sequences in Kotigobba 3. The shooting was scheduled for 15 days. However, the filming might be pushed for a little longer considering his current health status.

Sudeep also has the third season of Karnataka Chalanachithra Cup coming up. The actor needs to get back on his feet soon to be able to lead his team and participate in the celebrity cricket league, which is taking place in Mysuru in September.