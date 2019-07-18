Sudeep Is A Huge Fan Of This Popular Bollywood Actress! Wife Priya Teases Him Publicly

Sudeep is one of the first few Kannada actors to have worked in multiple film industries. While some of his films have been dubbed in different languages, the actor has also been a part of several Bollywood films. Needless to say, he has a huge fan following in the non-southern parts of the nation, too. When Pailwaan's trailer released, superstars from across Bollywood, Tollywood and Mollywood congratulated him. But, he's a huge fan of this Bollywood actress. Sudeep's wife Priya publicly teased him regarding the same!

Sudeep is currently filming Kotigobba 3. Recently, he visited Mumbai to shoot his bit for Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, in which he's said to be playing a pivotal role as an antagonist. While he was in the city, he met with Ajay Devgn. Sudeep even shared a picture with him on Twitter.

However, his wife Priya couldn't wait to pull his leg on this. She immediately commented on the picture saying, Sudeep would have been happier if he met Ajay's wife and Bollywood beauty Kajol. Well, Priya's words clearly suggest that Sudeep is a huge fan of Kajol.

On the professional front, Kichcha is super busy with a series of films lined up. His next big release Pailwaan is in a post-production stage, awaiting the release on August 29. There is a lot of expectations from the movie as the actor himself has stated that he's worked extra hard on it.

In a recent interview, director of Pailwaan, S Krishna revealed that Sudeep hasn't charged any fee for Pailwaan as the filmmaker was facing a financial constraint. However, Sudeep did not compromise on his work despite the lack of pay.

In fact, he underwent intense training for months together following a strict diet. Though hesitant initially, he agreed to don the look of a wrestler, exposing majority of his skin for Pailwaan.