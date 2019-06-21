Sudeep Is Paying Shahrukh Khan A Bomb For Pailwaan's Special Effects! It's A Costly Affair

Sandalwood actor Sudeep is taking a break from his projects and spending quality time with his family in London. He recently wrapped up shooting for his forthcoming film Pailwaan. The film which revolves around professional wrestling and boxing has grabbed a lot of attention with its eye-catching posters and teaser. While many superstars from other industries praised Kiccha and wished him luck for his next, another big name from Bollywood has now gotten associated with the film. According to Chitraloka reports, Sudeep is paying a huge sum to Shahrukh Khan for Pailwaan's editing.

Red Chillies Entertainment is owned by Shahrukh Khan, which is now taking care of the special effects for Pailwaan. Apparently, the production house is charging Rs 20 lakh per minute of VFX. Director S. Krishna stated that, getting VFX from Red Chillies in an expensive affair, but they wouldn't want to compromise on the quality.

Last month, the makers of Pailwaan announced that the movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival, on August 8. The post-production work and dubbing have been going smoothly.

Rashmika Madanna Says No Body Type Matters! SLAMS Unrealistic Beauty Standards With These PICS

Shahrukh isn't the only Bollywood star to be associated with Pailwaan. Suniel Shetty will be seen playing a prominent role in the film. He's making his debut in Sandalwood with Kichha's film. The actor shared the news with his fans by tweeting, "Hey guys happy to showcase the first look of my first Kannada film #Pailwaan with the brilliant @KicchaSudeep directed by @krisshdop & an amazing crew! Thank you for making me feel at home! Looking forward to working with you again!"

To which Sudeep replied, "U r a delight to have on set n to be close to in person.... Mch mch luv n always happy to be sharing th screen again @SunielVShetty Anna."