Kotigabba 3 Team Accused Of Forgery; Footage Of Sudeep's Film Can't Be Used Unless Dues Are Cleared

Until recently, Sandalwood actor Sudeep was busy shooting for his upcoming film Kotigobba 3 in Warsaw, Poland. However, a few days ago, the makers of the film spoke about the issues they faced while working in the foreign nation. It drew a lot of attention when the team stated that they were being harassed for money. But the members of Vibrant Ltd, who provided services for Sudeep's film, have a different story to say. The line producers in Poland have accused Kotigobba 3 team of forging bank payments. In the complaint registered with Poland police, Vibrant Ltd has stated that they will not allow the team to use any footage unless the dues amounting to Rs 88.8 lakh are cleared.

The complaint reads, "Rambabu Productions from Karnataka were provided film shooting services by our company Vibrant Ltd in Poland. Just two days before the pack up of the shooting i.e., on October 3, 2019, when Rambabu Productions was supposed to send us the sixth installment of production costs, they provided us a bank transfer receipt stating that money has been transferred. When money did not reach the bank account in Poland, we inquired about the payment status with Rambabu Productions. They provided us proof in the form of a text message from the bank. After two days, it appeared that both the bank transfer receipts were forged. Polish people too believed that the bank receipt is true and continued with their work. Now, all of them are left without payment. An official case of forgery against Rambabu Productions is registered with Poland police and a formal complaint has been registered with the Indian Embassy in Warsaw, Poland."

In an email written to Rambabu Productions, it has been clearly stated that they "cannot use a single or even one second of footage shot in Poland in Kotigobba 3 or in any other film produced by anyone in India and any breach of this condition will lead to heavy penalty charges."