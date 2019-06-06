English
    Sudeep Launches Duniya Vijay's Directorial Debut Film Salaga! VIEW PIC

    By
    |

    Duniya Vijay, one of the most controversial personalities of Sandalwood, is now gearing up for a new venture. He had stayed away from cinemas for a while, following a series of controversies he was caught up with. Recently, he announced that he is making his directorial debut with Salaga, a film based on real underworld events. The movie's launch was held yesterday, which was graced by none other than Sudeep. Have a look at the picture below.

    Sudeep Launches Duniya Vijays Salaga

    It isn't the first time Sudeep has come forward to support Duniya Vijay with his new project. He was one of the firsts to wish Vijay luck, when he announced Salaga and his desire to direct it. Sudeep had tweeted, "It's always a great moment when smone takes an extra step. Sometimes to discover ourselves. sometimes for an excitement n sometimes for progress. An actor turning director is a great high,, a huge pressure too. My best wishes Vijay. Enjoy this moment,, rise n shine."

    Vijay acknowledged Kichha's tweet by responding, "Sir, Thank you for the tweet from bottom of my heart. I believe in the mantra of "When all else fails try patience" and this is where it has got me. With industry veterans like you backing me up, I am hoping the almighty gives me the strength to pull this one through @KicchaSudeep."

    Salaga's first motion poster released a few months ago, which has received over five lakh views on YouTube. Vijay will also be acting in Salaga. More details regarding the film is yet to revealed.

    duniya vijay sudeep salaga
    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
