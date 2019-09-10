Sudeep Lost A Lot Of Hair, Had Severe Mood Swings While Prepping For His Wrestler's Role In Pailwaan
Although Pailwaan is facing the wrath of Sudeep's fans for not providing them with enough information about the film, it has managed to keep their attention intact with its gripping trailer. Besides the engaging content in its trailer, all fans can talk about is Sudeep's physique. The lifestyle he adapted to fit the role went on to become a trend by itself. But, Sudeep told Times of India that the diet he followed led to hair loss and severe mood swings! Read further to know how he put up with his preparation for the film.
Sudeep Wanted To Give Up
Sudeep admitted to wanting to give up at a point when he was preparing for his role. He told, "Once I got in shape and we shot about 20-30% of the film, I have felt it every day. I just wanted to go back home. The boxing, wrestling, injuries, and energy loss were really getting on my nerves."
He Had To Make A Lot Of Sacrifices
The actor holds immense respect for his role in Pailwaan as he sacrificed a lot for it. Sudeep said that the extreme diet led to hair loss and resulted in mood swings. He did not achieve the body by only going to the gym, but it also involved a diet sans salt, sweets and more.
Sudeep Further Added...
"No doubt, I am satisfied, but I wish I had more time to work out, and further justify the role. I am happy I did this film because, there are a lot of disciplinary changes that happened at a personal level. More than the change, it is the decision to do it that matters."
A Drastic Transformation
Sudeep had to first gain a few pounds for a part of his role and then shed the weight. The process wasn't an easy one for him as he wasn't sure if he could devote enough time to the gym. But, as we can see, the results have been fruitful.