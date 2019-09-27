English
    Sudeep Wouldn't Spare Anyone Involved In Pailwaan's Piracy; 'Fight Is Against The Reason Behind It'

    On one end, we have a bunch of agitated fans of Sudeep, upset and furious with Pailwaan's online leak. And then, D Boss' fans on the receiving end, are defending themselves as innocents. However, we can't overlook the damage caused by the ongoing dispute between the two parties, which could have possibly led to Pailwaan's piracy. Breaking his silence, Sudeep told in an interview that his fight isn't against piracy, but the reason behind involving in an act as unethical as this. He also said he wouldn't spare anyone involved in tampering his film's success.

    The actor had never used his social media platforms to express anger or initiate a verbal brawl with any party, despite being dragged in several controversies. But, his recent letter following Pailwaan's leak, came across as shocking. When asked if he was pointing fingers at anyone specific, he responded, "I am not blaming anyone blindly. But I wouldn't spare anyone who has committed a mistake. God is watching us all and they will have to face the consequences of their actions."

    "I always believed that one can only fight piracy, but not its agenda. But, the situation was so compelling that it came down to me looking at the other aspects. I am fighting the reason behind piracy, but not the act by itself," the actor told.

    Pailwaan was made on a huge budget. The loss incurred by the team due to piracy is not unimaginable, but also saddening for the makers. Justifying his letter, which was considered rather rude by a few, Sudeep said, "I began to ask myself if my silence was what damaged my film. I had no choice but to be vocal."

    "I vented my pain through the letter. I wasn't being harsh. It depends on their perception. I don't have a problem with other films competing with mine as long as it is on healthy, professional terms."

