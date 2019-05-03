Sudeep's Pailwaan & Darshan's Kurukshetra To Release On Same Day! Who Will Win The Box Office War?

Pailwaan Release On Varamahalakshmi Festival

Kiccha Sudeep's Pailwaan is all set to release on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi. The makers recently announced that the film will hit theatres in August 8, 2019. For the time ever, Sudeep will be sporting a 6-pack look as a professional wrestler. The fans have high expectations from this film.

Kurukshetra's Release Might Clash With Pailwaan's

According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Kurukshetra team is also planning on releasing the film on this special occasion. The movie is already in its post production stages. It is being produced by Muniratna under Naganna's direction. If the reports hold true, the Pailwaan will be clashing with Kurukshetra.

Both The Films Will Be Dubbed In Different Languages

Like we had told you earlier, Pailwaan will release in 8 languages, which includes, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Bhojpuri and Marathi. Meanwhile, Kurukshetra will be out in 5 languages. The makers of the mythological film have been teasing fans by releasing trailer in different languages.

Who Will Win The Box Office War?

Both Pailwaan and Kurukshetra are two of the biggest releases of 2019. According to the reports, they are being made with huge budget. Also, Sudeep and Darshan will be donning different roles than their usual. Considering the craze with regard to these actors, it isn't possible to guess which one of these films will garner more profit. Only time can answer that!