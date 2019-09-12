Sudeep's Pailwaan Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers To Download On First Day Of Release

Sudeep's Pailwaan is the latest Kannada film to face the hindrance caused by online piracy. It's been less than a day since the pan India film graced the theatres, and it has already been leaked online. The complete movie has been leaked for download by Tamilrockers. Helmed by Krishna, Pailwaan revolves around the life of the protagonist Kiccha, whose ultimate aim in life is to keep upto the promise he made to his father. It also focuses on his struggle to bring justice to the underprivileged children who are he victims of child labor.

Meanwhile, here is how the fans have reviewed Pailwaan.