Sudeep’s Pailwaan Release Postponed Again! To Avoid Competition With Saaho?

Sudeep's forthcoming film Pailwaan has left his fans hanging for a long time now. The makers have postponed its release several times and it isn't going well with the audience. A few days ago, director Krishna officially announced that the sport-centric film would hit the theatres on August 9. Just when the fans thought the confirmation has brought joy, they've learned that the Pailwaan's release has been pushed further yet again. The announcement was made by Krishna on his official Twitter handle.

The filmmaker wrote, "Taking Pan India release into consideration (mainly Hindi n Telugu), Release date of #Pailwaan (all languages) has been shifted and so Wil the Audio function at Chitradurga too.Both the dates Wil be announced tmrw by 6.30pm @KicchaSudeep @SunielVShetty @iswapnakrishna" - (sic)

Restless fans commented, "Tomorrow u will announce when u r going to change the release date again @krisshdop sir????? Always same problem for @KicchaSudeep sir movies. Waiting waiting and waiting" - (sic)

Some fans are suggesting that the release was postponed to avoid competition with Prabhas' big release Sahoo. A fan said, "Guys at d same date saho s comin t hit d screen it ll affect t depannas pailwan let dem postpone d date pailwan shud be destroy box office jai pailwan" - (sic)

@murali120589

"Wise decision.make sure that film won't clash with Telugu film sahoo because if the film releases along with sahoo there is a less chances for film to reach the people of other states as we may not get excepted screenings" - (sic)

Since we have already waited so long to watch the actor grace the silverscreen in a never-seen before look, we might as well until S Krishna reveals the release date tomorrow. Watch the space for latest updates.