Sudeep's Pailwaan Targets International Market; To Witness Simultaneous Releases Abroad!

Pailwaan is one of the most-anticipated Kannada films of 2019. The makers are leaving no stoned unturned in making it the biggest release so far. The sport-centric film is dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. And now, through Times of India reports, we have learnt that Sudeep's movie has big plans for the international market. Pailwaan will witness simultaneous releases in multiple centres abroad.

According to the latest reports, team Pailwaan is planning on releasing the movie in USA, Singapore, Africa, UK and a few more countries. While filmmakers often wait for some time following the domestic release before reaching out to audiences abroad, Pailwaan seems to be making a bolder move.

The trailer which released last week has received a brilliant response from fans. Sudeep's sculpted physique and display of stunts have been highly appreciated. It has gone on to become one of Kannada's highest viewed trailers by garnering over 6 million views. Meanwhile, the lyrical track Kanmaniye has been viewed more than three million times.

Pailwaan is helmed by S.Naganna and features Sudeep, Suniel Shetty and Aakanksha Singh in the lead. The actress is making her debut in Sandalwood with this film. Talking about how she got roped in for Pailwaan, Aakansha stated in an interview, "Earlier this year, I got a call from Swapna Krishna, the producer of Pailwaan, asking me to audition for a role in the film. I listened to her, but didn't think it was a serious conversation, until I got another call from her office. In fact, at the time, I didn't even realise the star power of the leading man Sudeep."