Sudeep Praises Kannada's Upcoming Film Gantumoote! 'This Small Piece Itself Speaks A Zillion Words'

In the past years, Sandalwood films have revolutionised to a great extent. Despite great demand for mass commercial films, filmmakers have surprised us by trying their hand in some of the most unconventional subjects. Roopa Rao's Gantumoote is one such Kannada film, which has managed to turn heads with its trailer. The movie revolves around a bunch of school going students and their tryst with a few aspects of life. While the viewers seem super excited to catch this film in the theatres tomorrow, actor Sudeep has also praised the team through a tweet.

The Pailwaan actor wrote, "Happened to see this promo. Excellent. This small piece itself speaks a zillion words.Very happy to see sch Wondeful thoughts n team conceiving em.Best wshs. Pls do watch this...#gantumoote" - (sic)

Gantumoote is helmed by Roopa Rao, a software professional who gave up her career to follow her passion, which lies in filmmaking. Talking about creating Gantumoote, she told the Deccan Herald in an interview, "Gantumoote' means 'baggage'. The tagline of the film, the hyphenated 'bag-age' is a pun on this. The formative years of high school play a very significant role in shaping an individual's personality. It sets the tone for the rest of one's life."

"While looking through a couple of stories that I wrote a while ago, I chanced upon 'Gantumoote' and thought it was relevant to today's times. Nobody can really forget their first love. And the stories of one's first love is so fresh and endearing that I wanted to narrate it from a girl's perspective. The story is set in the 90s. The academic pressure, bullying, friendships forged and movies that influenced youngsters of this time have all been captured in this film," she further added.