Sudeep & Priya To Celebrate 18th Wedding Anniversary In Bigg Boss 7 House This Weekend!

In a couple of days, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is going to complete its first week on television. There's no dearth of entertainment this season, and the manner in which fans have reacted also reflects the same. The show is star-dubbed already, consisting of celebrity contestants. The makers have decided to make it more glamorous by bringing host Sudeep and his wife Priya into the glasshouse this weekend, where they will be seen celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary! Bigg Boss Kannada 7's first weekend seems to have started on the right note!

Eighteen years ago today (October 18, 2019), Kannada actor Sudeep and Priya got hitched. The couple has decided to make the occasion more special by celebrating it on Bigg Boss Kannada 7's weekend episode. Fans and well-wishers have showered the couple with love on social media, wishing them all the happiness in the world.

The makers' decision to bring Sudeep's wife on the show on the first-weekend episode has worked well for the fans and the actor himself. While the viewers are excited about watching the couple celebrate their special day in the glasshouse, Sudeep must be happy about getting more time with his family, considering his busy schedule.

At a press meet held before the launch of Season 7, Sudeep spoke in detail about the issues he came across while working on the last season. Due to health and other personal issues, he had to even skip one of the weekend special episodes, which would have cost the channel a lot.

However, he seems all prepared to run the show again. And what could be better than having your better-half by your side while doing your job?

Despite a rough patch in their marriage once upon a time, Sudeep and Priya are now a happy couple after working on their relationship. The actor has expressed several times that his family means the world to him.

We wish them happy returns on this special day!