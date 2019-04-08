English
    Sudeep & Ram Gopal Varma Planning On Doing A New Movie? Actor's Tweet Goes Viral!

    Though Sudeepians know that the actor has a series of movies to work on, they can't wait to know more about his future ventures. A while ago, we told you about Sudeep's role from Dabangg 3 being leaked. Apparently, he's playing a land mafia who fight against the protagonist Salman Khan. And now, one of his tweets has gone viral, in which he's told the renowned director of Bollywood that he would meet with him soon. Are Sudeep and Ram Gopal Varma planning on doing another movie together?

    Sudeep & RGV Planning On A New Movie?

    Today, Sudeep tweeted, "Happy returns @RGVzoomin sir...Meet u soon 🥂.." - (sic) Besides wishing the director on his birthday, Sudeep went on to say that he might meet him soon. Fans were quick to guess that this powerful combo might be planning on coming together for yet another movie. We can't wait to learn more about it if the rumors hold true.

    Previously, the director himself had tweeted saying, Sudeep was his first choice to play the lead in one of his films. He had agreed to sign the deal too. However, due to several reasons, he couldn't work with Kichha.

    Sudeep first made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Phoonk. Later, this duo was seen together in more films such as, Rann, Phoonk 2, Rakta Charitra 1 and Rakta Charitra 2.

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
