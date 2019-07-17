Sudeep Realised He Was Unfit Upon Seeing Pailwaan Co-actors Pics! ‘I Knew I Had To Work On My Body’

This Actor's Physique Pushed Sudeep

Talking about what pushed him towards achieving his current physique, Kichha said, "All along, I thought that I was fit enough, until I saw pictures of Kabir. He is really well built and I knew that I had to work on my body if I were to be shirtless in scenes featuring the two of us. I have never really been a fan of working out at the gym, but this film required just that and it has paved way for a beautiful change in my life. I have a certain discipline now and follow a routine."

Something He's Never Done

"Honestly, there is no end to preparation and it had to be a sustained effort. A lot of effort and will power has gone into getting this physique. I have attempted something that I have not done before, which is a big feat for me, and I am very happy," says Sudeep about his physical transformation, which included a weight drop of nearly 20 kilos," he further added.

‘Took Some Time Getting Used To'

For the first time ever, Sudeep was sporting such a character on-screen, which exposed majority of his bare body. Apparently, this made him to be shy initially and took some time to get used to.

He Did A Lot More Than Talking

Sudeep also said that he put in extra effort for Pailwaan. "With Pailwaan, we needed to be technically sound in every frame, so we had 4-5 days of rehearsals before every scene. I had a lot more to do than say in Pailwaan and I believe I have done my bit," Sudeep added.