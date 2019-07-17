Sudeep Realised He Was Unfit Upon Seeing Pailwaan Co-actors Pics! ‘I Knew I Had To Work On My Body’
Sudeep is one of the most experienced and senior actors of Sandalwood, but still carries a physique that is envied by the fittest of stars. People just couldn't stop discussing his drastic weight loss during Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6. However, only later, we learned that he underwent intense training for his character in the sports-based film Pailwaan. His new avatar inspired hundreds and thousands. But, in an interview with Times of India, Sudeep has revealed that he realized he was unfit when he first saw one of his co-actors' pictures. Read below to know more on this!
This Actor's Physique Pushed Sudeep
Talking about what pushed him towards achieving his current physique, Kichha said, "All along, I thought that I was fit enough, until I saw pictures of Kabir. He is really well built and I knew that I had to work on my body if I were to be shirtless in scenes featuring the two of us. I have never really been a fan of working out at the gym, but this film required just that and it has paved way for a beautiful change in my life. I have a certain discipline now and follow a routine."
Something He's Never Done
"Honestly, there is no end to preparation and it had to be a sustained effort. A lot of effort and will power has gone into getting this physique. I have attempted something that I have not done before, which is a big feat for me, and I am very happy," says Sudeep about his physical transformation, which included a weight drop of nearly 20 kilos," he further added.
‘Took Some Time Getting Used To'
For the first time ever, Sudeep was sporting such a character on-screen, which exposed majority of his bare body. Apparently, this made him to be shy initially and took some time to get used to.
He Did A Lot More Than Talking
Sudeep also said that he put in extra effort for Pailwaan. "With Pailwaan, we needed to be technically sound in every frame, so we had 4-5 days of rehearsals before every scene. I had a lot more to do than say in Pailwaan and I believe I have done my bit," Sudeep added.
Pailwaan Faces Tough Competition In Tollywood; Sudeep's Release To Clash With Prabhas's Saaho!