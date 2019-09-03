Sudeep Recollects His First Cloud Nine Moment In Cinemas! 'I Waited 8 Years For That Day'

Over the years, Kannada actor Sudeep has carved a niche for himself as a successful artist in other film industries too. He has already worked with some of the biggest actors and directors from Bollywood and now, is creating immense buzz for his role in the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. However, his journey to fame wasn't a bed of roses. In an interview, recollecting his first cloud moment in cinemas, Sudeep revealed that he waited eight years for that day.

In an interview with Dighvijay News, Sudeep was asked to share the most special moment he has experienced in his career. To that, he responded, "When my film Huccha had its first houseful show, people began to recognise me as soon as I got out of the theatre and rushed to meet me. I think that was the moment."

"It wasn't when I was with someone or did something. I waited eight years for that day, when Huccha had a houseful show. It was like a peak of relief to me," he further added. Huccha is a drama film, helmed by Om Prakash Rao, which released in 2001.

Recollecting some of the craziest fan moments, Sudeep said, " Some of my fans have just packed their stuff and come home. They would cry and refuse to go home. Sometimes it would get difficult for me as it would be female fans. It would be a very sensitive situation to deal with as you just can't ask a girl to stay or leave home."