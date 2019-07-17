Sudeep Refused To Get Paid For Pailwaan; Director Krishna Reveals The Actual Reason

Sudeep starrer Pailwaan is all set to release on August 29. It is being dubbed in five different languages and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is making his debut with this film. Looking at the trailer, one can guess all the extensive work that's gone behind creating this masterpiece. It is expected to be made with a huge budget. But, we have learned that Sudeep refused to get paid for Pailwaan. Director of the film, Krishna himself has revealed the reason in a latest interview.

Apparently, Sudeep initially refused the film as he had to expose majority of his body while donning a wrestler's look. However, he eventually agreed to sign the deal as he didn't want to let go off the script. He then approached Krishna, who was already in talks with a few producers.

The filmmaker was hesitant to go ahead with the project as he lacked funds. But, Sudeep told him not to worry and only focus on bringing the script to life. Sudeep also told Krishna to not pay him his fee.

Taking about this, Krishna shared the story behind the creation of RRR Motion Pictures. Pailwaan is being produced under the same banner and the director's wife has invested in it. Sudeep hasn't been paid for the film, as confirmed by the director.

We don't know if Sudeep will get paid later for the film or would receive an expensive present as remuneration. Some reports are also suggesting that the actor might have invested in his own film. We need to wait until the team issues an official statement regarding the same.