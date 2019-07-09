English
    Sudeep Relied On His Wife Priya For Money; Helped Him Deal With A Major Crisis Once!

    By
    |

    Sudeep is one of the first Sandalwood actors to have worked in multiple industries. He's also been a part of several blockbusters, which has gained him a huge fan following across India. Currently, he's awaiting the release of his big budget film Pailwaan. Rumors are afloat that he is also the highest paid actor in Sandalwood, considering how every producer wants to sign him for their films. But, there was a time when Sudeep relied on his wife Priya. When he hit rock bottom, his better-half helped him deal with the crisis!

    The Background

    Unlike many stars, Sudeep hailed from a family that was into business. Neither did he have contacts nor money that could help him start off his career in Sandalwood. So, when he planned on making the film Nalla, he had a certain budget in mind. However, the low budget film exceeded the limit and soon he was left broke to work on it further.

    Priya Helped Him

    When Sudeep was still struggling to establish himself in the industry, his wife Priya was working at a private firm. As Sudeep's film came to a halt due to lack of funds, Priya gave him Rs 25,000 to complete the project. The actor couldn't thank his wife enough for helping him deal with a crisis.

    Sister Also Came To His Rescue

    Though Priya helped Sudeep with the money, it was his sister whom he approached first. She believed in her brother's passion towards films so much that she went ahead and sold her jewellery for money. Expressing his gratitude towards these people, Sudeep said he's a hero only because of them.

    Rags To Riches

    Gone are the days when Sudeep struggled to make ends meet. Recent reports are suggesting that he might be the highest paid actor in Sandalwood today. Providing more clarification on this, he told TOI, "Many producers in want of making profit by casting me in their films are waiting for my dates. When such is the case, why would I accept films for lesser remuneration."

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
