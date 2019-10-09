Sudeep's Remuneration For Bigg Boss Kannada Will Leave You Dumbstruck! Charges Rs 4 Cr Per Season?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 is only a few days away from making its grand premiere on television. The viewers are thrilled about the upcoming season as it will be seen following a celebrity only format. Although the anticipation surrounding the contestants is high, owing to the prominent faces that are going to appear on the show, fans are as excited about watching their favorite star Sudeep entertain them on the small screen. However, that comes with a cost. We are talking about the host's remuneration, which will leave you dumbstruck!

According to The Times of India reports, the Pailwaan actor has signed a five-year contract with the channel that showcases Bigg Boss Kannada, starting 2015. Reportedly, he charges around Rs 4 crore per season of the reality show.

However, neither the producers nor the actor has discussed the pay officially. But, Sudeep had once stated in an interview that he agreed to Bigg Boss Kannada only for the money the show was offering him. Having said that, he developed an interest in the what and what not of the show eventually as he took up the role of the host.

Considering the popularity of the show, Sudeep's fee shouldn't come across as surprising. Bigg Boss has always managed to beat some of the top-rated Kannada shows by earning the highest TRP upon going on air.

Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada is scheduled to premiere on October 13, 2019. Names of many celebrities are making rounds on the internet, who are speculated to be a part of this season. We need to wait until the grand premiere for the official list.