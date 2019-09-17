Sudeep Responds To A Certain 'Warning' With A Long Letter! Is It Directed At Darshan's Earlier Post?

The much-prevalent dispute between the fans of Kannada actors Sudeep and Darshan has undeniably gotten ugly and unpleasant in a matter of a few days. When Pailwaan fell prey to piracy on the day of its release, speculations pointed at the involvement of Darshan's fans in the unethical practice. Only a few hours ago, Darshan took to Facebook to issue a warning against people who accused his fans. And now, Sudeep shared a tweet addressing a certain 'warning'. Is the Pailwaan actor's tweet, a response to Darshan's earlier post? Below are the details.

A few hours after Darshan shared a post on the behalf of his fans, Sudeep wrote on Twitter, "Warning isn't what I take nor choose to give. If words could win battles,,, there would be many kings n rulers today. I choose to go the human way. A letter to all my friends. Pls go through th link." - (sic)

In a long letter that he shared on Tumblr, Sudeep has spoken in detail about the ongoing issue, expressing his opinion. The letter reads,

"Hello my frnzz....

I request u all to concentrate on ur lives n on good things rather than react to avoidable situations. It's best to throw a blind eye n a deaf ear towards certain voices. Truth will always prevail. So let go. Noone becomes lesser to anyone by doin so 😊😊.

Too many things are happening and it's not sending good vibes to anyone. Noone blamed a particular actor for piracy,,, nor were any names taken from the production side or me. Yes,, many were and are involved in spreading th piracy links n sharing it in a wild manner n speed,, and those names have been shared wth the cyber police ,which Wil be taken care of and finally things Wil come out. As for th letters n noises tat goin around,,, lets put an end to everythn. If a few feel good by poking fun at me n calling me names through an indirect letter,, let it be. I know it Wil hurt u all,, but jus remember tat I'm not gonna go down because of these things.

Protecting my film n my producers is my responsibility n whatever I have tweeted or spoken about, says it all. I don't need to put anyone down to do well in life. The support i have recieved frm th industry n my colleagues speak about their goodness,, their love for me and my relationship with them. People from all across too, posting good things n showing their support make me feel most blessed. With soo much love being showered from these lovely people,,, Do I really need to prove anythn to anyone else?!

Heroic borrowed lines n giving warnings is not my cup of tea,,, nor has it been my personality anytime.Afterall,where has words taken anyone anywhere.

There were times I have made a comment on a particular actor,, n Not even for myself. Well,,,though I had my reasons to do so then,,,,, i did realise later that it wasn't needed. There were arguments with a few in my life too. We all have our phases,, don't we?!! But a person who realises n grows to become a better human is the one who Wins people in the world n tats exactly what I have done. I haven't hesitated to say a sorry,, nor have I hesitated to accept a sorry when it came. Both have happened openly n publicly n Im happy about this.

I choose to win people through my work n the way I lead my life. If Many in this industry have given me a place in their lives,, its because of the mutual respect we share with each other. Atleast I'm glad,, I could fix a few cracks n a beautiful bonding has prevailed.

I truly am humbled with the way u all have stood up for me and have been my family. I can never forget n shall never forget every little support n all the good words thats come my way from u all. Remember,,, we all r here for a very short time. So try to move on. Time answers everything.

Ps: Alexander, who conquered the world too went empty handed. All tat we can take with us are good moments and all that we can leave behind are memories. Memories that have kept everyone,alive.

Mch luv as always to each one..

Nimma,,

Kichcha Sudeepa." - (sic)

