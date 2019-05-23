English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sudeep Reveals Another Important Detail About Pailwaan! Kiccha's All Praise For This Character

    By
    |

    Kannada actor Sudeep is now creating immense buzz at the national level. First, he was appreciated by the biggest of stars when the teaser of his forthcoming film Pailwaan released. Fans are expecting it to be on par with the monster hit KGF. And then, he made headlines yet again as he posed beside Salman Khan while they filmed Dabangg 3. Yesterday, Sudeep took to Twitter to reveal another important detail about Pailwaan! He was all praise for a particular character from the movie. Deets inside

    Sudeep Introduces New Character

    Yesterday, Sudeep introduced his fans to a new character from his next film Pailwaan. It's none other than Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is playing a prominent role in the film. Kiccha tweeted, "Happy to tweet the poster of Sarkar... Played by @SunielVShetty Anna in #Pailwaan.. 6pm today.Thank u Anna for all ur support n luv. U were amzin on set,,

    n u are amazing in the role."

    Suneil's First Look Revealed

    The Bollywood actor also announced his role in Pailwaan by tweeting, "Hey guys happy to showcase the first look of my first Kannada film #Pailwaan with the brilliant @KicchaSudeep directed by @krisshdop & an amazing crew! Thank you for making me feel at home! Looking forward to working with you again!"

    Sudeep's All Praise For Sarkar

    Pailwaan's lead actor further tweeted, "Presenting SARKAR from #Pailwaan. His presence with this avatar on screen is worth a whistle. His subtlety shall speak for him. Cheers @SunielVShetty Anna"

    He Further Added

    "U r a delight to have on set n to be close to in person.... Mch mch luv n always happy to be sharing th screen again @SunielVShetty Anna." Well. Sudeep's tweets clearly proves that he thoroghly enjoyed working with Suniel. We need to wait and watch what they have to offer on-screen.

    MOST READ: Prakash Raj Bids Goodbye To Triumph As He Walks Out Of Counting Centre; Realises He's Losing

    More SUDEEP News

    Read more about: sudeep pailwaan suniel shetty
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 14:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue