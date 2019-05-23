Sudeep Reveals Another Important Detail About Pailwaan! Kiccha's All Praise For This Character

Sudeep Introduces New Character

Yesterday, Sudeep introduced his fans to a new character from his next film Pailwaan. It's none other than Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is playing a prominent role in the film. Kiccha tweeted, "Happy to tweet the poster of Sarkar... Played by @SunielVShetty Anna in #Pailwaan.. 6pm today.Thank u Anna for all ur support n luv. U were amzin on set,,

n u are amazing in the role."

Suneil's First Look Revealed

The Bollywood actor also announced his role in Pailwaan by tweeting, "Hey guys happy to showcase the first look of my first Kannada film #Pailwaan with the brilliant @KicchaSudeep directed by @krisshdop & an amazing crew! Thank you for making me feel at home! Looking forward to working with you again!"

Sudeep's All Praise For Sarkar

Pailwaan's lead actor further tweeted, "Presenting SARKAR from #Pailwaan. His presence with this avatar on screen is worth a whistle. His subtlety shall speak for him. Cheers @SunielVShetty Anna"

He Further Added

"U r a delight to have on set n to be close to in person.... Mch mch luv n always happy to be sharing th screen again @SunielVShetty Anna." Well. Sudeep's tweets clearly proves that he thoroghly enjoyed working with Suniel. We need to wait and watch what they have to offer on-screen.