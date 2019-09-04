Sudeep Reveals He Hasn't Attended Award Ceremonies Since 2003! 'I Choose To Stay Away From Troubles'

Sudeep On Dealing With Controversies

When Sudeep was asked how he deals with controversies that involve him, he said, " The last award ceremony I attended was in 2003. In 2007 or 2008, it was the last time I read a magazine. I stopped watching the news in 2011 and never read any reviews on Twitter after 2016. I don't see anything."

'Important News Always Reached Me'

The actor might not be exposed to news on a daily basis, but he feels all the important news concerning him always reaches him. He said, "I do not pay heed to anything else. I don't read newspapers or magazines."

Social Media Doesn't Bother Him

Celebrities are often subjected to trolling and criticism on social media sites. But, Sudeep says he isn't bothered by it as he doesn't worry about the sort of response his posts receive on a public platform. "Calm, peaceful and happy. Got my point," he responded.

Only Thing He Fears!

Sudeep believes that one should always stay away from anything that could cause them trouble. Explaining this further he added, "You know what you should be scared of? You should be scared when you do something wrong. Be scared only when you do something wrong legally, because, that's when the police will arrive at your doorstep."

The actor went on to say that the day he chose to work in films, he realised what he should worry about and whatnot. He says, as actors, they tend to react to things directed at them. "But, I do not react to things. The media conducts my interview for the viewers. I don't go back and watch my own interviews," he added.