Sudeep Roped In For A Rs 300 Crore Project! Plays Cricketer In KGF Distributor's Next

Sandalwood has produced very few movies based on sports. Pailwaan is the first Kannada film that revolves around professional wrestling and boxing. The lead actor Sudeep is known for his passion for Cricket. We have all watched his skills when he participated in the Celebrity Cricket League, which brought together some of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry. The latest reports suggest that Kiccha has been roped in to play a cricketer in a film, which is said to be made on a budget of Rs 300 crore! And, it is being produced by KGF distributor Karthik Gowda.

Karthik is also Pailwaan's distributor. According to FilmiBeat Kannada, he is collaborating with Sudeep for his next film, which is supposedly based on cricket. If the unnamed movie will be made with the above-mentioned budget, it will turn out to be the costliest film of Sandalwood.

Sudeep and Karthik Gowda were present at the Pailwaan press meet that was held yesterday. When the actor was asked if he was planning on starring in a film based on Cricket, he pointed at the distributor and said, "The film will go on floors when he decides."

However, Sudeep is currently held up with a series of upcoming films. He will be seen playing the antagonist in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which is scheduled to release in December. Meanwhile, he is also featuring in the Telugu multi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy alongside actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, and others.

Pailwaan is Sudeep's immediate release, which will be out in the theatres tomorrow. Speculations suggest that it is being made on a budget of Rs 45 crore and has already collected around Rs 30 crore through its pre-release business.

Helmed by S Krishna, it also features Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, playing Sudeep's mentor, and Hindi television fame Aakanksha Singh in the female lead.