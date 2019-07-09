Sudeep Says After His First Few Films, People He Was Close To Changed Somehow! Inside Details

More and often than not, we treat actors and celebrities indifferently. Some believe that they are the happiest with minimal humane issues in life. However, there is a less-discussed side to the glamorous world, which is pretty dark. Sandalwood actor Sudeep is considered to be very humble. Even the ones who have met him have nothing but good to say. But, he too has faced rejection and betrayal. In an interview, he has told that people close to him changed after his first few films.

He told Silverscreen, "I try to be their friend, you know. Funny thing about the screen, the more you appear on it, the less human you seem to other people. After my first few films, the people I was close to changed somehow. The onus is on me to figure out a way to keep things real in all my relationships."

"Life unfolds the way God wants it to. I did not design my career in such a way. Ultimately, all we can do is sit back and look forward to what he has planned for us next," the actor said, as he spoke about his entry to the film industry.

Nevertheless, he does enjoy the stardom he's achieved over the years, the actor stated, "I'm only human. I struggled for so long to get a foot in this industry that all the attention is like a balm to my soul. It makes me work harder to give them back what they deserve, but at times this can be like a drug. I work hard to keep myself grounded."

Talking about the strong bond he shares with his fan following, Sudeep said, "Isn't this what we work hard for? For the normal man, his friends and family are his world. For an actor, the world is his family. I'll never be alone ever."