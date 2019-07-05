Sudeep Says Ambareesh Felt Guilty When Shoot Got Cancelled Cause Of His Health; Pushed Himself Hard

Sudeep Remembers Ambi

Sharing his experience of working with Ambareesh, Sudeep said, "I always enjoy anything to do with him. My only focus was that he should be comfortable, considering his health. I did not want him to mess with that. On some days, he pushed himself hard, and during some others, he felt guilty that the shoot had been cancelled because of him."

Ambi Was Full Of Live

When asked why Sudeep chose to do his hit film Kotigobba, the actor responded, "I was not worried about the script, but about how we could conceive of the story for Kannada. Ambareesh Sir has been the surprise element; he was full of life through the shoot. He's known me since I was born and it is a privilege to enjoy his presence in our lives."

It Wasn't A Business Call

It is very rare for a commercially successful actor to consider projects based on emotional values. Sudeep says he believed the film had values and he wanted to make it. He further added, "This was not a business call, but a movie I definitely wanted to make."

Sudeep's Mantra In Life

Explaining how he leads his life, the actor said, "These days, I see everyone wanting to possess and disowning it once it is theirs. I prefer living in the now, and that's what the film speaks about too."