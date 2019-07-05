English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sudeep Says Ambareesh Felt Guilty When Shoot Got Cancelled Cause Of His Health; Pushed Himself Hard

    By
    |

    Rebel Star Ambareesh was not only a legendary actor, but he also shared a warm relationship with many stars from the industry. It is he who helped many actors deal with their personal life crisis. But, when it would be a question of his health and well-being, Ambareesh was always laidback. In an old interview with The News Minute, while talking about his film Kotigobba, Sudeep got nostalgic as he remembered Ambareesh. He said, the senior actor would feel guilty if the shooting at any point got cancelled because of his ill health. But, he always pushed himself hard.

    Sudeep Remembers Ambi

    Sharing his experience of working with Ambareesh, Sudeep said, "I always enjoy anything to do with him. My only focus was that he should be comfortable, considering his health. I did not want him to mess with that. On some days, he pushed himself hard, and during some others, he felt guilty that the shoot had been cancelled because of him."

    Ambi Was Full Of Live

    When asked why Sudeep chose to do his hit film Kotigobba, the actor responded, "I was not worried about the script, but about how we could conceive of the story for Kannada. Ambareesh Sir has been the surprise element; he was full of life through the shoot. He's known me since I was born and it is a privilege to enjoy his presence in our lives."

    It Wasn't A Business Call

    It is very rare for a commercially successful actor to consider projects based on emotional values. Sudeep says he believed the film had values and he wanted to make it. He further added, "This was not a business call, but a movie I definitely wanted to make."

    Sudeep's Mantra In Life

    Explaining how he leads his life, the actor said, "These days, I see everyone wanting to possess and disowning it once it is theirs. I prefer living in the now, and that's what the film speaks about too."

    KFG Chapter 2 Updates: Second Schedule Shoot Begins In An Imaginary World! Details Inside

    More SUDEEP News

    Read more about: sudeep ambareesh kotigobba
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue