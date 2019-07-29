Sudeep Says Bigg Boss Is A Beautiful Thing That Has Happened To Him; The Show Transformed Him

Sudeep Is Glad Bigg Boss Happened To Him

Talking about his experience of hosting Bigg Boss Kannada, Sudeep said, "Big Boss is one of the most beautiful things that has happened to me. I look at the people on the show not as characters, but as personalities we have to deal with. There is always a ‘wow' moment every week. No matter where I am throughout the week, I make it a point to be at the BB house every Friday."

The Show Has Transformed Sudeep

Sudeep says he's learnt a lot from the show. "The show has transformed me in terms of patience and choosing the right words when I speak. I can't add extra words as that can make or break someone on the show. Nothing is scripted on the show, " he said.

He Further Added

"When people say it is scripted, I don't blame them, but I want them to understand that every conversation depends on what the participants tell me. How can a conversation be scripted?"

On Digital Platforms Gaining Popularity

Here's what Sudeep had to say about digital platforms gaining popularity - "The truth is we have been on a digital platform for years - the television. Ultimately, all our films are telecast on TV. It just has got new names now with platforms such as Netflix and Amazon among others."