Sudeep Says Bigg Boss Is A Beautiful Thing That Has Happened To Him; The Show Transformed Him
Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most watched and talked about reality shows. Besides the endless entertainment that it offers, what draws more audience towards it is the host. Sandalwood actor Sudeep has hosted every season of Bigg Boss Kannada. While we await the launch of its next installment, Sudeep has told in an interview what the show means to him and how it has helped him transform for good. The actor stated that it is one of the most beautiful things that has happened to him. Read more below!
Sudeep Is Glad Bigg Boss Happened To Him
Talking about his experience of hosting Bigg Boss Kannada, Sudeep said, "Big Boss is one of the most beautiful things that has happened to me. I look at the people on the show not as characters, but as personalities we have to deal with. There is always a ‘wow' moment every week. No matter where I am throughout the week, I make it a point to be at the BB house every Friday."
The Show Has Transformed Sudeep
Sudeep says he's learnt a lot from the show. "The show has transformed me in terms of patience and choosing the right words when I speak. I can't add extra words as that can make or break someone on the show. Nothing is scripted on the show, " he said.
He Further Added
"When people say it is scripted, I don't blame them, but I want them to understand that every conversation depends on what the participants tell me. How can a conversation be scripted?"
On Digital Platforms Gaining Popularity
Here's what Sudeep had to say about digital platforms gaining popularity - "The truth is we have been on a digital platform for years - the television. Ultimately, all our films are telecast on TV. It just has got new names now with platforms such as Netflix and Amazon among others."
