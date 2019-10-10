Sudeep Says He Didn't Feel Welcomed In Bollywood After Rakta Charita 2; Couldn't Click With Actors

Sudeep Couldn't Click With Other Actors

According to The Times of India reports, Sudeep found it hard to click with the other actors, back in time when he worked in a few Hindi films. Reportedly, he even noted that he didn't feel welcomed in Bollywood.

Dabangg 3 Treated Him Differently

In another interview with The Indian Express, Sudeep has expressed gratitude towards the Dabangg 3 team for giving him the opportunity to be part of a superhit franchise. A couple of posts he has shared from the sets of the film reflect the amount of fun he had while working with Salman and the rest of the crew.

"I Have Enjoyed A Lot On Set"

"Today if I am looking huge on screen, it is because of the positioning he (Salman Khan) has given me. I have enjoyed a lot on set. They made me feel equally big, wanted, respected and loved. There are no two ways to it and there's no agenda to it. There's only one thing with them. You give your heart to them and they will give you their soul," he added.

Sudeep Plays Balli

Sudeep will be seen as Balli, the villain in Dabangg 3. His first look from the movie was recently launched. The actor is as excited about watching him come face to face with Salman Khan on-screen, as the fans are!