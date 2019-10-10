    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sudeep Says He Didn't Feel Welcomed In Bollywood After Rakta Charita 2; Couldn't Click With Actors

      By
      |

      Kannada actor Sudeep is gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3, in which he will be seen playing the villain opposite Salman Khan. However, the Pailwaan actor isn't new to Bollywood. He had previously featured in a series of films including Phoonk, Rann and Rakta Charita. But, the actor wasn't a part of any Bollywood project after Rakta Charita 2 until he signed the deal for Dabangg 3. Revealing the reason behind his absence in Bollywood, Sudeep stated in an interview that he did not feel welcomed in the industry.

      Sudeep Couldn't Click With Other Actors

      Sudeep Couldn't Click With Other Actors

      According to The Times of India reports, Sudeep found it hard to click with the other actors, back in time when he worked in a few Hindi films. Reportedly, he even noted that he didn't feel welcomed in Bollywood.

      Dabangg 3 Treated Him Differently

      Dabangg 3 Treated Him Differently

      In another interview with The Indian Express, Sudeep has expressed gratitude towards the Dabangg 3 team for giving him the opportunity to be part of a superhit franchise. A couple of posts he has shared from the sets of the film reflect the amount of fun he had while working with Salman and the rest of the crew.

      "I Have Enjoyed A Lot On Set"

      "Today if I am looking huge on screen, it is because of the positioning he (Salman Khan) has given me. I have enjoyed a lot on set. They made me feel equally big, wanted, respected and loved. There are no two ways to it and there's no agenda to it. There's only one thing with them. You give your heart to them and they will give you their soul," he added.

      Sudeep Plays Balli

      Sudeep Plays Balli

      Sudeep will be seen as Balli, the villain in Dabangg 3. His first look from the movie was recently launched. The actor is as excited about watching him come face to face with Salman Khan on-screen, as the fans are!

      More SUDEEP News

      Read more about: sudeep dabangg 3
      Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 10, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue