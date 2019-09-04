Sudeep Says He Feared Being Noticed By People After Weight Loss; 'Embarrassment Was Scary'

Sudeep Was Embarrassed

Talking about the attention his drastic weight loss received, Sudeep said, "Even though people are observing or talking about my look in the film in a good way but in the beginning, I did feel a bit embarrassed."

He Calls It 'Scary'

Sudeep said being 'perfect' before the public eye is something he feared. "This is worst then being dressed, you need to be perfect. The embarrassment was scary," he added. The actor didn't shy away from admitting to the fact that he did have his share of fears that came with the drastic changes in his physique.

Sudeep Sports 3 Looks

Describing his diet and fitness regime, Sudeep told the publication, "It was a big challenge for me. I had to eat diet food, everything was calculated and measured. I have three looks in the film - bulky, lean and the transformation. I was 84-85 kg and I had to come down to 73-74 kg."

He's Happy About The Crossover Of Artistes

Sudeep has carved a niche for himself as an actor in other film industries too. He is happy about the fact that viewers across the world are welcoming content from different languages. "People have grown. There is a difference in their mentality. Now there is no divide of borders," Sudeep said.