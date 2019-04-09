Sudeep Says He Has No Issues Acting With Darshan; ‘We Must Grow Above Misunderstandings’!

Would He Work With Darshan?

What could be a better treat to the Sandalwood audience than to watch two of the biggest stars come together on the Silver Screen? When Sudeep visited Raajakumara's set, talking about possible collaboration, Kichcha said, "If I get a script which wows me, I will act with Puneeth as well as Darshan."

Growing Out Of The Misunderstandings

Sudeep has always been vocal about addressing his relationship with Darshan. Darshan on the other hand often chooses to stay mum when he's questioned about the former. However, Sudeep is ready to let go of everything and act with D Boss. He told in the interview, ‘We must grow above misunderstandings'.

Sudeep Is Trying To Patch Up

Last year when Darshan met with the car accident, fans were expecting Sudeep to visit him at the hospital. But, the Pailwaan actor tweeted, "Glad to hear u r fine . My wishes for ur recovery.. Get well soon my friend . @dasadarshan" - (sic)

Will They Campaign Together?

Now that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are nearing, more and more Sandalwood actors and other celebrities are coming forward to support the contestants. Darshan and Sudeep both will be seen campaigning for Sumalatha. Will these come together for Ambareesh's family? We need to wait and watch.