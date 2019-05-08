English
    Sudeep Says He's 'SMALL' In The Kannada Film Industry; Is He Feeling Insecure In Sandalwood?

    Though Sandalwood has witnessed many new actors in the past decade or two, the industry is mainly dominated by a hand full of them. Kichha Sudeep is one among these top stars. Over the years, he's grown to become a favorite among the mass. But, he has a different opinion about his place here. Sudeep had previously appeared on the chat show No 1 Yaari With Shivanna, during which he said that he thinks he's small in the Kannada film industry. Now that he's working in the Hindi films too, it's making us wonder if he's feeling inscure in Sandalwood.

    Sudeep Says Hes SMALL In The Kannada Film Industry

    The discussion came up when the host Shivrajkumar asked Sudeep if he feels Kannada film industry is too small for his talent. He asked Kichha, "Do you think it's stopping your growth?" To which Sudeep responded saying, "It all started for me from here. The industry can never be small for me. In fact, I am small in the Kannada film industry."

    PICS! Kannada Actresses Without Makeup; This Is How Rashmika, Rachita & Other Divas Look Naturally

    This by itself proves that his venture in other film industries is only an addition, but not a permanent move. Sudeep has a series of Kannada films lined up this year. Pailwaan is one of his biggest and most awaited films, which is expected to release in August 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
