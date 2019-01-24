Sudeep Says He's Never Spoken Ill Of Darshan; Pailwaan Still Has Yajamana's Picture At His House!

'I've Never Spoken Ill Of Darshan'

Sudeep said, "I've never spoken ill of Darshan and neither have I unfollowed him on Twitter. Only he knows what might have gone wrong between us. I have done all I could from my end. I have treated with the same respect as I would treat any of my fellow actors"

Darshan 's Picture At Sudeep's House

While you might be assuming things aren't fine between Sudeep and Darshan, there is something you need to know. Kichha Sudeep still has a picture of Darshan at his house, which you can see as soon as you enter.

Friendship Can't Be Forced..

The Pailwaan actor further added that, "If you aren't respected by someone, how can the friendship with them be valued? One of us isn't happy. Therefore, the friendship shouldn't be forced"

Fans Want Then To Talk It Out

After the infamous Twitter fight, Darshan and Sudeep haven't faced each other. Darshan declared publicly that he and Sudeep aren't friends. But Sudeep continues to follow him on the social media. However, the fans feel these two superstars must see each other in person and talk it out.