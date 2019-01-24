Sudeep Says He's Never Spoken Ill Of Darshan; Pailwaan Still Has Yajamana's Picture At His House!
Once upon a time, Sudeep and Darshan were best of friends. After Vishnuvardan and Ambarish, their friendship was considered to be the strongest in the film industry. However, due to reasons unknown clearly, the duo parted ways. They were never seen together on any platform following the incident. Not only that, the actors who often praised each other publicly, stopped doing so too. But, fans have been hoping that Darshan and Sudeep patched up. Well, seems like Sudeep is working on patching up with Darshan after all. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Sudeep has said that he's never spoken ill of Darshan. Besides that, he also revealed that he still has a picture of Darshan at his house!
'I've Never Spoken Ill Of Darshan'
Sudeep said, "I've never spoken ill of Darshan and neither have I unfollowed him on Twitter. Only he knows what might have gone wrong between us. I have done all I could from my end. I have treated with the same respect as I would treat any of my fellow actors"
Darshan 's Picture At Sudeep's House
While you might be assuming things aren't fine between Sudeep and Darshan, there is something you need to know. Kichha Sudeep still has a picture of Darshan at his house, which you can see as soon as you enter.
Friendship Can't Be Forced..
The Pailwaan actor further added that, "If you aren't respected by someone, how can the friendship with them be valued? One of us isn't happy. Therefore, the friendship shouldn't be forced"
Fans Want Then To Talk It Out
After the infamous Twitter fight, Darshan and Sudeep haven't faced each other. Darshan declared publicly that he and Sudeep aren't friends. But Sudeep continues to follow him on the social media. However, the fans feel these two superstars must see each other in person and talk it out.
