Sudeep Says His Wife 'Threatened' Him Due To Her Love For This A-Lister

His Exact Words

"She is a biggest Hrithik Roshan fan....because of her I've seen Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which was his first film. I have watched that film more than 10 times because she threatened me If I won't take her to watch, she will go with someone else and that will be a girl." (sic)

A Sweet Revelation

Sudeep also revealed that his wife pinched him a lot while watching the film as she was totally in awe of Hrithik's dancing and acting skills. The mass hero went on to praise the 'Greek God' and said that he would love to see him working his magic on set as he gives 'more than 100 per cent' to his roles.

He Added

"Again by that person's dedication and probably with certain people you see so much more than 100 per cent being given to some character, to some role. I see that thing in him. It will just so extraordinary just to sit and watch him doing the work." (sic)

Work Matters

On the professional side of things, the Kannada star was last seen in the sports-drama Pailwaan, which did reasonably well at the box office. At present, he is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Bollywood biggie Dabangg 3, slated to arrive in theatres on December 20, 2019. He will be seen playing the baddie in the Salman Khan starrer and this has piqued the curiosity big time. Sudeep is also working on Kotigooba 3, the third instalment of the iconic Kotigooba series.