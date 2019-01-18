English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sudeep Says Nobody Deserves To Take Ambarish's Place; But Suggests Two Actors As Head Of Sandalwood

    By
    |

    Rebel star Ambarish was not only an amazing actor, but he was also known as the head of Sandalwood. After the demise of of Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardan, everybody from the industry and outside considered Ambarish to be the boss and his house was the place where any issue related to actors, directors, producers and more would be resolved. After Ambi passed away, people are haunted by the question as to who will be the next boss of the Kannada film industry. Kiccha Sudeep, however feels nobody deserves to take Ambarish's place. But, he suggested these two actors can now be the head of Sandalwood. Read below to know more.

    'None Of Us Is Deserving'

    When Sudeep was asked about a lot of people suggesting his name to be the next boss of Sandalwood, he said, " I swear none deserves to take that spot. We can never even get close to what Ambi was. Not only was he a senior actor, but also a man of great honour. He has earned immense respect for himself. It is impossible to take his place. However, we need to move on."

    There Are Seniors Among Us

    "There still are a few senior actors in the Kannada film industry. Ravichandran, Shivarajkumar and others' words matter and hold a lot of value. Industry listens to them. They also have the seniority one needs to be at such a place."

    None Can Be Forced

    Sudeep further added that one can't be forced into taking Ambi's place, as it comes with a lot of responsibility. "Ravi sir and Shivanna need to make up their mind. Probably, the dependence on them will increase."

    The Focus Should Be On Ourselves

    The Pailwaan actor concluded saying, " Discussing who is going to the next leader is not the issue here. We need to incorporate discipline in our lives and then everything will be alright. Everything is being done to disturb the environment around us. Let's sort the issues at our homes first, and then think of the rest of them"

    MOST READ : Sudeep Drops Out Of Madakari Nayaka; 'I Don't Want To Compete With Darshan & Create Controversy'!

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue