Sudeep Says Nobody Deserves To Take Ambarish's Place; But Suggests Two Actors As Head Of Sandalwood

'None Of Us Is Deserving'

When Sudeep was asked about a lot of people suggesting his name to be the next boss of Sandalwood, he said, " I swear none deserves to take that spot. We can never even get close to what Ambi was. Not only was he a senior actor, but also a man of great honour. He has earned immense respect for himself. It is impossible to take his place. However, we need to move on."

There Are Seniors Among Us

"There still are a few senior actors in the Kannada film industry. Ravichandran, Shivarajkumar and others' words matter and hold a lot of value. Industry listens to them. They also have the seniority one needs to be at such a place."

None Can Be Forced

Sudeep further added that one can't be forced into taking Ambi's place, as it comes with a lot of responsibility. "Ravi sir and Shivanna need to make up their mind. Probably, the dependence on them will increase."

The Focus Should Be On Ourselves

The Pailwaan actor concluded saying, " Discussing who is going to the next leader is not the issue here. We need to incorporate discipline in our lives and then everything will be alright. Everything is being done to disturb the environment around us. Let's sort the issues at our homes first, and then think of the rest of them"