Sudeep Says Pailwaan Is The Beginning Of Certain Changes In His Life! Hopes To Keep Up To It

Doesn't Pick Films For Fans

Sudeep has always thanked his fans for all the fame he has achieved in his career. But, that doesn't stop the actor from picking scripts that he appreciates. He told the publication, "I never do films to impress one section of fans or people. I do a film because I like the script, appreciate it and I can connect to it. If I do it well, it will shape out well, and if it shapes out well, people will obviously love it. You should never pick films for fans or for people."

On How Pailwaan Changed His Life

Sudeep has told several times that he has put in a lot of effort for Pailwaan; be it in terms of his diet or a vigorous workout regime. He said, "Pailwaan is an effort, an effort of many people. It's the beginning of certain changes in my life as well as others and I hope to keep up to it."

Pailwaan Is More Than Just Dialogues

Something about working in Pailwaan has had a huge impact on Sudeep. From the start, he has been extremely vocal about all the hard work that's gone into making Pailwaan, a nationwide sensation. He had stated in a previous interview that his character is more than just dialogues in the film.

He's A Bad Planner

However, Sudeep says his effort in planning his life is minimal. "I don't plan my life, I know it sounds silly, but I'm a bad planner. I wake up in the morning and do the thing that's best for me. Everything starts and ends on the same day," he said.