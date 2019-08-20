English
    Sudeep Says Pailwaan Is The Beginning Of Certain Changes In His Life! Hopes To Keep Up To It

    Sandalwood actor Sudeep, who has now gained immense recognition in other film industries as well, is one busy man. Though he's working in multiple films simultaneously, he feels he is a bad planner, who hasn't ever sat down to structure his life. In a recent interview with The News Minute, Sudeep told that Pailwaan is the beginning of certain changes in his life, which he hopes to keep up to. The actor who went great lengths to achieve the look for Pailwaan, says the movie is his only focus for now.

    Sudeep has always thanked his fans for all the fame he has achieved in his career. But, that doesn't stop the actor from picking scripts that he appreciates. He told the publication, "I never do films to impress one section of fans or people. I do a film because I like the script, appreciate it and I can connect to it. If I do it well, it will shape out well, and if it shapes out well, people will obviously love it. You should never pick films for fans or for people."

    Sudeep has told several times that he has put in a lot of effort for Pailwaan; be it in terms of his diet or a vigorous workout regime. He said, "Pailwaan is an effort, an effort of many people. It's the beginning of certain changes in my life as well as others and I hope to keep up to it."

    Something about working in Pailwaan has had a huge impact on Sudeep. From the start, he has been extremely vocal about all the hard work that's gone into making Pailwaan, a nationwide sensation. He had stated in a previous interview that his character is more than just dialogues in the film.

    However, Sudeep says his effort in planning his life is minimal. "I don't plan my life, I know it sounds silly, but I'm a bad planner. I wake up in the morning and do the thing that's best for me. Everything starts and ends on the same day," he said.

