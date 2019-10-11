Sudeep Says His Remuneration For BB Kannada Is Satisfying; 'Only My Wife Deserves To Know Numbers'

Kannada television's most-discussed reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada is returning with a fresh season. Speculations are rife that the makers have brought on-board several prominent personalities, leaving no stone unturned in making Season 7 the best so far. We couldn't overlook the fact that Bigg Boss Kannada is made on a high budget, of which, the remuneration of the contestants forms a major chunk. As always, people couldn't help but wonder how much the host is getting paid, considering the importance of his presence on the show. In a recent press meet, Sudeep revealed that his remuneration for Bigg Boss Kannada is satisfying. The actor also said that he is not answerable to anyone regarding his pay except his wife.

A few reports read that Sudeep charged Rs 4 crore for Season 7 and that he has signed a deal of Rs 20 crore for five years. When asked about the same, the actor told media, "The producers and I share a good relationship. I don't trouble them, and they haven't disappointed me either. I have received a satisfactory pay."

"I make more from films than Bigg Boss. I ensure my pay doesn't affect the producers and the filmmakers too. A couple of times I have even let go off my pay while working in films. I tell the actual figures to my wife. Only my wife deserves to know the numbers. How does it matter to you what I earn?" asked the actor.

Reportedly, Sudeep's contract with the channel ends in 2020. It is suggested that his remuneration will be increased further in the later seasons.

Although Sudeep stated in an interview that he took up Bigg Boss Kannada only for the money it offered, the actor developed a liking for it as the show progressed. We need to wait and watch what he has in store for us in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7!