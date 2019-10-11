    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sudeep Says His Remuneration For BB Kannada Is Satisfying; 'Only My Wife Deserves To Know Numbers'

      By
      |

      Kannada television's most-discussed reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada is returning with a fresh season. Speculations are rife that the makers have brought on-board several prominent personalities, leaving no stone unturned in making Season 7 the best so far. We couldn't overlook the fact that Bigg Boss Kannada is made on a high budget, of which, the remuneration of the contestants forms a major chunk. As always, people couldn't help but wonder how much the host is getting paid, considering the importance of his presence on the show. In a recent press meet, Sudeep revealed that his remuneration for Bigg Boss Kannada is satisfying. The actor also said that he is not answerable to anyone regarding his pay except his wife.

      Sudeep Says His Remuneration For BB Kannada Is Satisfying

      A few reports read that Sudeep charged Rs 4 crore for Season 7 and that he has signed a deal of Rs 20 crore for five years. When asked about the same, the actor told media, "The producers and I share a good relationship. I don't trouble them, and they haven't disappointed me either. I have received a satisfactory pay."

      "I make more from films than Bigg Boss. I ensure my pay doesn't affect the producers and the filmmakers too. A couple of times I have even let go off my pay while working in films. I tell the actual figures to my wife. Only my wife deserves to know the numbers. How does it matter to you what I earn?" asked the actor.

      Reportedly, Sudeep's contract with the channel ends in 2020. It is suggested that his remuneration will be increased further in the later seasons.

      Although Sudeep stated in an interview that he took up Bigg Boss Kannada only for the money it offered, the actor developed a liking for it as the show progressed. We need to wait and watch what he has in store for us in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7!

      More SUDEEP News

      Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 12:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 11, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue