    Sudeep Says Separation From Wife Priya Was A Stressful Time; Not Being Around Daughter Was Hurtful

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Over the years, he's gained the titles such as Badshah and Kichha. He's one of the top actors of Sandalwood and is now shining bright in other film industries too. Yes, we are talking about the talented actor Sudeep. His fans adore him and every filmmaker wants to sign a deal with him. Unfortunately, his personal life hasn't been as fancy as his professional one. Sudeep and wife Priya went through a separation a few years ago. Sudeep has told in an interview that this period was extremely stressful to him. The fact that he couldn't be around his daughter Saanvi was hurtful.

    On Separation From Wife

    Sudeep and Priya were married for 14 years when their relationship turned rocky and decided to part ways. Though the actor announced that 'irreconcilable differences' led to this, he wasn't comfortable sharing other details. He told Silverscreen, "I'm not sure I can divulge anything on this matter. It is very personal to me, and whatever it is, I don't feel comfortable sharing details about it with everybody."

    Felt There Was No Escape

    Recollecting the tough period of his life, the actor said, "It was a stressful time. On the career front, there were so many commitments. On the personal front, there were so many issues. It felt like there was no escape."

    Relationship With Daughter Was Affected

    When asked how his relationship with daughter Saanvi was affected, he said, "Earlier, I would try to be around for her as much as I could, but I still missed out on the important moments of her life. Now that she is not with me anymore, I try twice, thrice as hard because I know how losing such precious time feels like. It hurts not to be around her, but (I suppose) it's all for the best."

    He Respected Priya Nevertheless

    Despite all that was happening between him and Priya, he only had good things to share about his wife. "Priya's been there for me so long, since the very beginning of my career. She's been my rock. She has centered me. She gave me Saanvi. So yes, I'll try to keep her in my life as much as possible," he said.

    Sudeep & Priya Are Happy Together

    However, the separation didn't last long. Sudeep and Priya decided to work on their problems and reconcile their relationship. Now, they are a happy family together.

    sudeep
    Thursday, May 16, 2019, 15:12 [IST]
