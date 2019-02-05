English
    Sudeep & Shivrajkumar's The Villain Television Premiere In February 2019; Date & Time Revealed!

    Sudeep and Shivrajkumar starrer The Villain released last year. Though it couldn't keep up with the expectations of the fans, the film didn't fail at earning well at the box office. The Villain was directed by Prem and several stars including Amy Jackson and Bollywood's Mithun Chakraborty were part of the cast. Even if not for the storyline, the movie grabbed a lot of attention for its star cast. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, The Villain will premiere on television soon. Date and timings of the broadcast are below!

    To Hit The Small Screen On This Day!

    Sudeep and Shivrajkumar's fans who missed watching The Villain in theatres can now watch it on the television. The film will premiere on Zee Kannada on February 17, 2019 at 7 pm.

    Sold For Rs 6.5 Crore

    According to a statement from the producer, The Villain was bought by the channel for a whopping Rs 6.5 crore. Reportedly, this is the highest amount paid for the television rights of a movie.

    Box Office Collections

    Reports were making rounds that The Villain earned well at the box office. However, the total numbers were never disclosed. Director Prem had revealed that the film collected Rs 20 Crore on the first day, but chose to remain quite later.

    Here's Why You Should Watch It!

    The expectations from The Villain were high. But the film failed to impress the viewers. To know why, you ought to watch the movie. Also, for the first time ever, two of the biggest stars, Sudeep and Shivrajkumar came together for a film. This makes for another reason to not miss The Villain.

    Read more about: the villain sudeep shivrajkumar
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 14:16 [IST]
