      Sudeep's Shocking Reaction To Chandan Shetty-Niveditha Relationship; 'It Started After Bigg Boss'

      The seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada was launched last week. The highly controversial reality show is following a celebrity-only format this time, which adds more shades to its quirky nature. The Bigg Boss house has seen several relationships between the contestants bloom and fall apart during the course of the show. Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda are one such couple, who met on the show, grew closer after exiting, and now have decided to get hitched! When host Sudeep was asked about their romantic relationship which is being discussed a lot in the media, the actor had a rather shocking response!

      Sudeeps Reaction To Chandan Shetty-Niveditha Relationship!

      During a press meet held before the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7, Sudeep was asked to express his opinion about Chandan Shetty and Niveditha's dramatic engagement on a public platform.

      The Pailwaan actor said, "It's up to them. I guess it is their life. If they are going to get married, fair enough. I will not say it is because of Bigg Boss, but it was after Bigg Boss. Correct? I am happy for them. But, we've got nothing to do with their relationship."

      He also revealed that the show demands him to sign an agreement, which restricts him from interfering in what is happening between the contestants on the show. Sudeep said he has no say in who can date whom or to what extent one can get intimate on the show.

      "People watch the show for a reason. You all know that. The viewers wouldn't want to watch only the good stuff. The show is known for its controversies and that is what the audiences are interested in," he further added.

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 opened to a good response. The viewers are praising the makers for introducing a different theme, which only features celebrities from various industries.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
