Sudeep Shoots For Bigg Boss Kannada 7 In Style! First Promo To Go On Air Today

Seems like there is no end to the fad surrounding Kannada actor Sudeep! After six successful seasons, he is all set to return to the small screen with Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada. Yes, you heard it right. The most-talked-about and watched reality show of Kannada television is preparing for the upcoming season. The promo for the same was shot recently, in which host Sudeep looks ravishing. The first teaser is all set to go on air today. Are you excited for Bigg Boss 7? More details below!

The official page of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 released the making video of the first promo, a few hours ago. It features Sudeep along with the rest of the team, filming the promo at Innovative Film City in Bidadi, Karnataka. The actor is a treat to watch as always, flaunting a new style statement in the forthcoming season.

According to reports, Bigg Boss 7 Kannada is expected to go on air, starting October 20. The first promo will be launched across various social media channels today. Watch the space for more updates on the same!

Unlike the previous seasons, which consisted of a mix of prominent people and commoners, Season 7 will feature only celebrities. The viewers will get to see 15 contestants compete against one another in the glasshouse for the grand title.

The actor is currently rejoicing the success of his pan-India film Pailwaan, which released across the world yesterday. Made in nine languages, the movie has struck the right chord with fans. On day one itself, S Krisha's film is expected to have collected anywhere around Rs 6 crore in Karnataka. Meanwhile, its other versions have also received great reviews.