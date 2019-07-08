Sudeep's Statement On His Remuneration Highlights The Fact That He Might Be The Highest Paid Actor!

There is no dearth of talent in any film industry, but the audience always counts on their favorite star for entertainment. Sandalwood alone has grown so vast in the past few years, that there is tough competition amongst the actors. Needless to even touch upon the whole pay gap issue, we can state that the male leads are offered bigger paychecks than their female counterparts. Until now, we all knew that Sudeep was one of the highest paid stars in the industry. The actor's latest statement on his remuneration has further established that he might be the highest paid in Sandalwood!

While talking to TOI, the Pailwaan actor said, "Many producers in want of making profit by casting me in their films are waiting for my dates. When such is the case, why would I accept films for lesser remuneration."

But, there's an exception. Sudeep further explained that he does compromise on the remuneration according to the budget of the film. If the actor's words are true, then we can imagine what sum he might have received for his forthcoming film Pailwaan.

Not only is it a big budget film whose popularity has reached the nook and cranny of the nation, but it also showcases the lead actor in a never-seen-before avatar. Sudeep has to shed a lot of weight to achieve the sleek wrestler look. Looking back at the intense training that he was put through, Sudeep feels it was worth it.

The film is possibly in the post-production stages as the release date has already been announced. As per the latest confirmed reports, Pailwaan will be out in theatres on August 8. The trailer has been highly praised by fans, celebrities from other industries and critics.

We need to wait and watch if the film can satisfy the fans too. Watch the space for latest updates on Sandalwood!