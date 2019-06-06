Sudeep Succumbed To Several Injuries On The Body; Pailwaan Actor Says He Fears Nothing!

Sudeep's Role Demanded This

S Krishna, who has said action cut for Pailwaan, told TOI, "This role demanded him (Sudeep) to step out of his comfort zone and push his limits. He trained hard and succumbed to sore shoulders, bruises and cuts, as it was a tough schedule. Swinging arms and boxing is not part of one's regular activity."

Pain Didn't Stop Him Though!

Seems like the intense training only disciplined Sudeep more than ever. Sharing his experience, the actor said, "I fear nothing... I will fear nothing. Success has never defined me, failure has never scared me. Cinema is a beautiful platform of creativity and entertainment, where I have met wonderful people and also made few good friends."

11 Hours' Training!

Revealing a few crucial details regarding Sudeep's workout for Pailwaan, Krishna said, "We had him working from 7 am to 6 pm for nearly a month, along with a lot of preparations at a gym. Everyone knows Sudeep sir has never visited the gym as regularly in his career prior to this."

He Won Accolades From Stars

The director of Pailwaan himself feels that Sudeep's hardwork has fetched the apt outcome. "The fact that we had big stars like Chiranjeevi sir, Mohanlal sir and Vijay Sethupathi sir willingly stepping in and releasing the other posters shows how the industries always stand by each other when there is something worthwhile coming along," he added.