Sudeep Succumbed To Several Injuries On The Body; Pailwaan Actor Says He Fears Nothing!
The latest poster of Sandalwood's forthcoming sports-based film Pailwaan, featuring Sudeep in a professional boxer look has gone viral. Biggest of stars from other industries such as Mohanlal and Vjay Sethupathi have expressed excitement over the actor's unusual appearance. Sudeep's frame is well-sculpted, owing to months of intense training. But, little did we know about all that this actor had to endure to achieve the look of a professional sportsperson. He who seldom visits the gym, stepped out of the comfort zone for Pailwaan. Apparently, Sudeep succumbed to several injuries on the body!
Sudeep's Role Demanded This
S Krishna, who has said action cut for Pailwaan, told TOI, "This role demanded him (Sudeep) to step out of his comfort zone and push his limits. He trained hard and succumbed to sore shoulders, bruises and cuts, as it was a tough schedule. Swinging arms and boxing is not part of one's regular activity."
Pain Didn't Stop Him Though!
Seems like the intense training only disciplined Sudeep more than ever. Sharing his experience, the actor said, "I fear nothing... I will fear nothing. Success has never defined me, failure has never scared me. Cinema is a beautiful platform of creativity and entertainment, where I have met wonderful people and also made few good friends."
11 Hours' Training!
Revealing a few crucial details regarding Sudeep's workout for Pailwaan, Krishna said, "We had him working from 7 am to 6 pm for nearly a month, along with a lot of preparations at a gym. Everyone knows Sudeep sir has never visited the gym as regularly in his career prior to this."
He Won Accolades From Stars
The director of Pailwaan himself feels that Sudeep's hardwork has fetched the apt outcome. "The fact that we had big stars like Chiranjeevi sir, Mohanlal sir and Vijay Sethupathi sir willingly stepping in and releasing the other posters shows how the industries always stand by each other when there is something worthwhile coming along," he added.
